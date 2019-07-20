Eshelman is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Eshelman entered the rotation last weekend against the Rays and acquitted himself reasonably well, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings while striking out seven. The performance will be enough to earn him a second turn through the rotation, but a poor outing could but Eshelman's starting role in jeopardy, especially with Dylan Bundy (knee) on track to return from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week.

