Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Awarded another start
Eshelman is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Eshelman entered the rotation last weekend against the Rays and acquitted himself reasonably well, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings while striking out seven. The performance will be enough to earn him a second turn through the rotation, but a poor outing could but Eshelman's starting role in jeopardy, especially with Dylan Bundy (knee) on track to return from the 10-day injured list during the upcoming week.
More News
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Saddled with first loss•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Named Sunday's starter•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Gets call back to Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Gives up two runs in debut•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Promoted ahead of Monday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...