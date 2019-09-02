The Orioles designated Eshelman for assignment Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Eshelman will surrender his 40-man roster spot to designated hitter/outfielder Mark Trumbo (knee), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old right-hander had been pitching at Triple-A Norfolk since mid-August after submitting a 6.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 10 outings (four starts) with the big club.

