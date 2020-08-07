Eshelman will start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles require an additional starter thanks to the doubleheader against the Marlins earlier this week, and Eshelman will fill that role Saturday. The 26-year-old used 37 pitches to cover 3.1 innings in long relief Tuesday, so he's unlikely to work especially deep into the game.

