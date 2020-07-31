Eshelman had his contract selected by the Orioles on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old was a member of the team's three-man taxi squad, but he'll join the big-league club with Kohl Stewart opting out of the season. Eshelman should work out of long relief earn on but could see starting opportunities at some point this season.
