Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Eshelman is viewed as a candidate to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles opened a stretch of seven games in six days Tuesday, so the team will temporarily require a sixth man in the rotation. Given that Eshelman covered 3.1 innings (37 pitches) in long relief Tuesday in the 4-0 loss to the Marlins, he's probably equipped to handle at least 60 pitches come Saturday, when he would be throwing on the normal four days' rest. Baltimore could also have a need for starter Sunday in the event John Means (personal) isn't ready to return from the bereavement list, so Eshelman could be an option to pitch that day if he goes unused Saturday.