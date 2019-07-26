Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Fires 4.1 innings in relief
Eshelman served as the primary pitcher and did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Angels, completing 4.1 innings and allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two.
After compiling a 6.91 ERA working as a traditional starter in the first three games of his career, Eshelman was brought in behind opener Jimmy Yacabonis against the Angels and fared well, retiring eight of the final nine batters he faced. He departed after 64 pitches following a one-out single off the bat of David Fletcher, who later came around to score the only run charged to Eshelman in the game. It remains to be seen whether the rookie will again follow an opener or return to a traditional starting role in his next appearance, which is scheduled to come in San Diego on Tuesday.
