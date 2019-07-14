The Orioles recalled Eshelman from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Eshelman will fill the 25-man roster spot that opened up when Andrew Cashner was dealt to the Red Sox on Saturday. Cashner's departure will create an opening in the rotation for Sunday's series finale with the Rays, so Eshelman could be called upon to make second start of the season with Baltimore or at least cover multiple innings in relief. Since the Orioles won't require a fifth starter again until June 23 -- when Dylan Bundy (knee) is expected to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list -- Eshelman could be sent back to the minors following Sunday's contest.

