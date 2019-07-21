Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Hit hard by Red Sox
Eshelman (0-2) allowed nine runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Red Sox.
Eshelman was taken yard three times, accounting for six of his nine runs for the contest. This was his shortest start of the season with the big-league club, and he had actually performed respectably in his first two outings by working at least five innings in each. However, he now has a 6.91 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 14.1 innings for the campaign. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Thursday at the Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...