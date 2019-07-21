Eshelman (0-2) allowed nine runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Red Sox.

Eshelman was taken yard three times, accounting for six of his nine runs for the contest. This was his shortest start of the season with the big-league club, and he had actually performed respectably in his first two outings by working at least five innings in each. However, he now has a 6.91 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 14.1 innings for the campaign. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Thursday at the Angels.