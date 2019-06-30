Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Likely to start Monday
The Orioles are expected to call up Eshelman from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Beyond indicating that the Orioles wouldn't go with a bullpen game Monday, manager Brandon Hyde was unwilling to name a starting pitcher for the series opener. Baltimore seemingly choreographed their plans, however, by scratching Eshelman from his scheduled start Sunday at Triple-A Norfolk, with no injury cited for the decision. The 25-year-old has made three starts with Norfolk since being acquired from the Phillies earlier this month, giving up nine earned runs on 18 hits and six walks over 20 innings. He won't make for a comfortable streaming option if he ends up making his MLB debut Monday.
