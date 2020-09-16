Eshelman (3-1) threw 3.1 innings on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits in a 5-1 loss to the Braves. He walked one and struck out four.

In a battle of bullpens, the Braves used six relievers while Baltimore used five as both embraced the opener strategy. Eshelman recorded his first loss of the season on a night where the Baltimore offense sputtered. This was his fourth start of the season, and while Eshelman doesn't generate much fantasy appeal, he has pitched to a solid 4.13 ERA in long relief for the Orioles this season.