Eshelman won't be included on the Orioles' Opening Day roster and is expected to be reassigned to the organization's alternate training site, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Eshelman, who attended camp as a non-roster invitee, was initially competing for a back-end spot in the Baltimore rotation. With Matt Harvey, Bruce Zimmerman, Dean Kremer and Jorge Lopez ultimately securing rotation roles behind Opening Day starter John Means, Eshelman still had a shot at breaking camp as a long reliever, but Wade LeBlanc and the newly-acquired Adam Plutko will instead fill those duties. Assuming the Orioles don't require another swingman before the start of the minor-league season in May, Eshelman's first game action of 2021 will likely come at Triple-A Norfolk.