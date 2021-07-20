Eshelman will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

All five of Eshelman's major-league appearances this season have come as a starter, but he's done nothing to make the case he should stick around in the rotation. He's struck out just 6.8 percent of opposing batters en route to a 8.35 ERA and 1.91 WHIP. He could be an option to go multiple innings out of the bullpen Tuesday against Tampa Bay, as John Means isn't expected to be able to last too long in his first start back from a shoulder strain.