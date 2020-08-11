Eshelman was named the starter for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Eshelman made a spot start against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits over four innings. He'll make another start on normal rest since John Means needs to clear intake testing following his time on the bereavement list.
