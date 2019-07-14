Eshelman will receive the start in Sunday's series finale with the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Fresh up from Triple-A Norfolk, Eshelman will immediately slot into the Baltimore rotation as a replacement for Andrew Cashner, who was shipped to Boston on Saturday. Eshelman had a promising MLB debut against this same Rays squad in Tampa Bay on July 1, limiting the opposition to two runs on six hits and a walk over five frames, though he failed to strike out a batter. The soft-tossing righty doesn't make for a comfortable streaming option in his return to the big leagues and could be in danger of a demotion to Triple-A if he turns in a poor outing.