Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Named Sunday's starter
Eshelman will receive the start in Sunday's series finale with the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Fresh up from Triple-A Norfolk, Eshelman will immediately slot into the Baltimore rotation as a replacement for Andrew Cashner, who was shipped to Boston on Saturday. Eshelman had a promising MLB debut against this same Rays squad in Tampa Bay on July 1, limiting the opposition to two runs on six hits and a walk over five frames, though he failed to strike out a batter. The soft-tossing righty doesn't make for a comfortable streaming option in his return to the big leagues and could be in danger of a demotion to Triple-A if he turns in a poor outing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.