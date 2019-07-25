Eshelman won't start Thursday's game against the Angels as previously scheduled, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eshelman was announced as the starter for the series opener earlier in the week, but Jimmy Yacabonis will instead receive the starting nod. Eshelman could still work as the primary pitcher since Yacabonis has worked as an opener this season, but so far the Orioles have only announced that the latter is starting.

