Eshelman is listed as the Orioles' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Summoned from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday after Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) was placed on the injured list, Eshelman came through with a respectable spot start on short notice. He limited a potent Blue Jays offense to one run on three hits and a walk over 4.2 innings, earning himself a second start in the process. Eshelman could hold down a spot in the rotation until at least one of Zimmermann or John Means (shoulder) is ready to return from the IL.