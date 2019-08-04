Eshelman (1-2) earned the win after allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Eshelman worked as the primary pitcher for Sunday's series finale, and he surrendered one run in the second, followed by another in the fifth and two more in the seventh on a pair of solo homers. The 25-year-old right-hander has struggled through six appearances this season, accruing a 6.51 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 27.2 innings.