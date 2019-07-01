Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Promoted ahead of Monday's start
The Orioles selected Eshelman's contract from Triple-A Norfolk and have named him the starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Rays, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Acquired from the Phillies less than a month ago, Eshelman will make the jump to the majors for the first time in his career as the Orioles continue to search for solutions at the back end of the rotation. During his time in the minors between two organizations this season, Eshelman offered little evidence suggesting that he'll be a viable fantasy option ahead of his MLB debut. Over 13 starts spanning 74.2 innings between the Triple-A and Double-A levels, Eshelman supplied a 4.46 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB in 74.2 innings.
