Eshelman was recalled by the Orioles on Friday and will start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bruce Zimmermann was in line to start the contest but was placed on the injured list Friday with bicep tendinitis. Eshelman will take the ball in place of the southpaw as he makes his first trip to the big leagues this season. He's previously pitched in 22 games (eight starts) in the majors across 2019 and 2020, allowing 41 earned runs on 81 hits during 70.2 innings. Eshelman's longest outing with Triple-A Norfolk this season lasted just 4.2 innings, so he's unlikely to pitch deep into Friday's contest.