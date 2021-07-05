Eshelman allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out just one batter over four innings. He did not factor into the decision.

The Angels got to Eshelman early, scoring two runs on two doubles and a single in the first inning. They doubled their lead in the third after the 27-year-old righty allowed solo home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon (hamstring). Eshelman has had his fair share of struggles over four starts so far this year. He owns a 7.16 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB over 16.1 innings. He lines up for a rough matchup against the White Sox late this week and ideally should not be considered for any lineups.