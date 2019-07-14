Eshelman (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Rays.

Eshelman joined the starting rotation immediately after being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk, though he didn't pitch well enough in this one to come away with a victory. He surrendered one run in the second inning, another in the third and two more in the sixth on a two-run home run before being removed with two outs in the sixth inning. It's unclear at this point whether he'll remain in the rotation moving forward.