Eshelman was traded from the Phillies to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for international bonus pool money, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Acquired by the Phillies from Houston in the Ken Giles trade back in 2015, Eshelman has never struck many batters out, but there was a time in which his excellent command looked to be enough to carry him to the big leagues as at least a back-end starter. The odds of that seemed to decrease significantly after he slumped to a 5.85 ERA at Triple-A Valley last season, with his walk rate rising to an unremarkable 7.0 percent after it sat at 2.8 at the same level the season prior. That number has fallen back to 4.7 percent this season, though his ERA is still high at 4.61. The bar to break into the Orioles' rotation is not a high one, so Eshelman could debut at some point this season, but don't expect anything particularly exciting.