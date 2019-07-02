Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Sent to Triple-A
Eshelman was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Eshelman didn't strike out a batter in his big-league debut Monday against the Rays but escaped with just two runs allowed in five innings of work. He'll head back to the minors with no more starting opportunities available prior to the All-Star break but could get more chances to start down the stretch. Josh Lucas (shoulder) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.
