Eshelman allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings in Friday's Game 1 loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Eshelman started Friday's matinee in place of Alex Cobb (undisclosed), but he was forced to settle for a no-decision as he struggled to limit the Yankees' run production. The right-hander had picked up wins in his past two outings, but he was unable to get enough run production in Friday's extra-inning loss. If Eshelman remains in the rotation, his next start should come on the road Wednesday against the Mets.