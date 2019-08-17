Eshelman surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over two innings Friday night against Boston. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eshelman has had a rough go of it in the majors this season, as he sits with a 6.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 22:11 K:BB over 36 innings following Friday's outing. The Orioles figure to recall a pitcher in a corresponding move Saturday.