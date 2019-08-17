Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Shuttled back to Triple-A
Eshelman surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over two innings Friday night against Boston. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Eshelman has had a rough go of it in the majors this season, as he sits with a 6.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 22:11 K:BB over 36 innings following Friday's outing. The Orioles figure to recall a pitcher in a corresponding move Saturday.
More News
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Works last three innings of twin bill•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Summoned in relief Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Picks up first victory•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: To follow opener Sunday•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Struggles against Padres•
-
Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...