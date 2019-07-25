Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Slated for bulk-relief duty
Eshelman is set to work as a bulk reliever behind opener Jimmy Yacabonis in Thursday's game against the Angels.
Eshelman was roughed up over his first three big-league starts, giving up 15 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits -- including five home runs -- and five walks across 14.1 innings. The Orioles will experiment with Eshelman as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen with the hope that the arrangement yields more favorable results. Since Yacabonis has prior starting experience and tossed 61 pitches in an appearance just under two weeks ago, he may have a longer leash than most openers. That might make it difficult for Eshelman to even reach four or five innings out of the bullpen.
