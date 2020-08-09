Eshelman didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out two.

He was taken deep by Juan Soto, but otherwise Eshelman was effective in his spot start, throwing 39 of 57 pitches for strikes before turning things over to Baltimore's bullpen. The right-hander will likely move back into a long relief role for this coming week, but Eshelman could be the first name manager Brandon Hyde calls upon again if the O's need to bolster their rotation down the road.