Eshelman (1-0) picked up his first win in Thursday's 11-4 victory over the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out two and did not issue any walks.

After holding his own in his first start of the season against the Nationals last Saturday, Eshelman was able to get through five and notch his first win of 2020. It's unclear what Eshelman's role will be going forward, with John Means (not injury related) expected to rejoin the Orioles in the coming days. That being said, the right-hander has made a strong case to at least remain with the big-league club moving forward.