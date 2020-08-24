Eshelman tossed 4.1 scoreless innings Sunday as he earned the win against the Red Sox. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two.

Eshelman stepped into a long reliever role Sunday after starter Wade LeBlanc experienced left elbow discomfort. Eshelman was dominant as he allowed just one baserunner to pick up his second win of the season. The severity of LeBlanc's injury is unknown, but Eshelman could take his place in the rotation if he's forced to miss any additional time. The right-hander now carries a 2.75 ERA and 0.76 WHIP over 19.2 innings during six appearances (two starts) in 2020.