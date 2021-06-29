Eshelman allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings versus Houston on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

While this was an improvement over his previous start versus Houston, it still wasn't a great performance for the right-hander. Eshelman has a 6.57 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 4:5 K:BB across 12.1 innings and three starts. He'll continue to pick up starts while John Means (shoulder) and Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) remain out. Eshelman is tentatively scheduled to start this weekend versus the Angels.