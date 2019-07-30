Eshelman allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across four innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Padres.

Eshelman yielded three runs in the first, as both Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hit solo homers and Wil Myers connected for an RBI double. The right-hander steadied after that, but was nicked for one more run on a Francisco Mejia fielder's choice in the third before being removed after 63 pitches. Eshelman now has a 6.35 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 22.2 innings this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start Sunday at home against the Blue Jays.