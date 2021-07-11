Eshelman (0-2) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout in two-plus innings, taking the loss versus the White Sox on Saturday.

The right-hander has yet to complete five innings in any of his five starts, and Saturday's was his shortest yet. Eshelman attempted to work into the third inning, but after allowing the first five batters to reach base, he was relieved by Keegan Akin. Eshelman now has an 8.35 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB through 18.1 innings, and his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy once John Means (shoulder) or Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) return from the injured list.