Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Summoned in relief Wednesday
Eshelman worked 2.2 innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 14-2 loss to the Yankees, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk.
Eshelman had just tossed five innings in his appearance as a primary pitcher Aug. 4 versus Toronto, so it was somewhat surprising to see manager Brandon Hyde call on the right-hander toss 49 pitches in relief three days later in a blowout. In any event, Hyde hasn't indicated that Eshelman has been removed from Baltimore's rotation, so it's expected the rookie will start or work as a primary pitcher Monday for one of the Orioles' doubleheader games with the Yankees in New York.
