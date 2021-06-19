Eshelman allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three in 4.2 innings in Friday's win over the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Eshelman tossed 57 pitches in his 2021 debut and was relatively effective while starting on short notice, but he was unable to get enough run support early in the game. The right-hander made six appearances (three starts) for Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the year, but he could be an option to remain in the rotation while Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) is sidelined. If Eshelman receives another start, he tentatively lines up to make his next appearance at home against the Astros on Wednesday.