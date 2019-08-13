Orioles' Tom Eshelman: Works final three innings of twin bill
Eshelman was deployed in relief in the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Yankees, giving up a run on three hits and a walk over three innings in the Orioles' 11-8 loss.
The Orioles have used Eshelman as both a traditional starter and as a primary pitcher behind an opener this season, but manager Brandon Hyde now seems to view the right-hander as more of a mop-up man in long relief. Each of Eshelman's last three appearances have come out of the bullpen.
