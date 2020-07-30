Milone is a "strong candidate" to start Sunday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Alex Cobb and Wade LeBlanc are lined up to pitch the first two games of the series, leaving either Milone or Kohl Stewart to take the finale. Milone struck out five in his season debut against the Red Sox but otherwise struggled, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks across three innings.
