Play

Milone (neck) completed a bullpen session Sunday and could return to spring games in a week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The left-hander was scratched from his simulated game last Tuesday after dealing with a trapezius issue, but his quick return to mound work indicates it's a minor concern. Milone is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is competing for a back-end rotation spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories