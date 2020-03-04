Milone wasn't able to pitch in his scheduled simulated game Tuesday due to a left trap injury, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles appear to be viewing the neck issue as a minor concern, as manager Brandon Hyde acknowledged that Milone might be ready to get back on the mound Wednesday to face hitters. The non-roster invitee is competing for a back-end spot in the Orioles' rotation this spring.