Milone (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. He had seven strikeouts and zero walks.

Randal Grichuk did all the damage against Milone on Wednesday, with his solo homer during the fourth inning and two-run shot during the sixth accounting for all his charged runs. The veteran lefty has a 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 25:3 K:BB through 24 innings, and he'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday against the Rays.