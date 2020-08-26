Milone (1-4) took the loss Tuesday as the Orioles fell 4-2 to the Rays, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

While two Pat Valaika errors did him no favors, Milone also served up back-to-back homers to Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot in the second inning, digging a hole the O's offense couldn't climb out of. The veteran lefty has lost three straight starts, and while his 15:1 K:BB in 15.1 innings over that stretch looks good, the four homers he coughed up indicate the results were not simply the product of bad luck. Milone will take a slowly eroding 3.99 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.