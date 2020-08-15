Milone (1-2) took the loss in Friday's 15-3 rout at the hands of the Nationals, coughing up six runs (three earned) on nine hits over four innings. He struck out two.

One start after holding the Nats scoreless over six innings for his first win of the year, Milone's luck reversed itself, although a Hanser Alberto error softened the blow to his ERA. The journeyman southpaw still has a respectable 4.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB through four starts and 18 innings, but his career track record suggests further regression is coming, and soon. Milone will next take the mound Wednesday in a home clash with the Blue Jays.