Milone will be the Orioles' Opening Day starter Friday against the Red Sox, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Milone wouldn't be the Opening Day starter for many teams in the league, as his unimpressive 4.76 ERA in 111.2 innings for the Mariners last season was his best mark since 2015. He wouldn't earn the honor for the Orioles, normally, but he's been called upon with John Means unavailable due to arm fatigue.
