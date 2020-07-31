Milone will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander will make his second start of the season in the series finale against the Rays. Milone started Opening Day for the Orioles and was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out for over three innings.
