Orioles' Tommy Milone: Side session on tap Friday
Milone (neck) could throw a side session Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He was scratched from a scheduled sim game Tuesday due to a left trap injury. It sounds like he is hopeful to get a side session in this week, but it is not a guarantee.
