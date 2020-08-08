Milone (1-1) fired six scoreless innings as he earned the win Friday against the Nationals. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out three.

After a sharp no-decision his last time on the mound, Milone was rewarded with a win with Friday's performance. The Nationals' bats were quiet throughout the game, and the Orioles backed up the southpaw's outing with ample run support before he exited the game. Milone now carries a 3.21 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over 16 innings across his first three starts of 2020. The 33-year-old will attempt to replicate his results at home Friday against the Nationals.