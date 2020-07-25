Milone (0-1) was tagged with the loss during Friday's 13-2 loss to the Red Sox. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks while fanning five in just three innings of work.

Milone struggled in his first start of the season, lasting just three innings against a red-hot Boston offense that figured him out quickly. He posted a 4.76 ERA in 111.2 innings last season with the Mariners, so fantasy managers should temper expectations about Milone's upside moving forward. His next start is scheduled July 29 at home against the Marlins.