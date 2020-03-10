Play

Milone (neck) will pitch a simulated game Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Milone threw a side session Tuesday after completing a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to rejoin the Baltimore starting rotation if things go according to plan Thursday. The 33-year-old is a contender to open the season as the Orioles' No. 5 starter and will have the opportunity to make multiple spring starts if he can avoid any further setbacks.

