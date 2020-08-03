Milone allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out eight over five innings in Sunday's win against the Rays. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Orioles picked up a comfortable 5-1 win Sunday, but the team only mustered one run over the first six innings, forcing Milone to settle for a no-decision. The only production the southpaw allowed against the Rays came via a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning that led to his removal from the contest. Across two starts to begin the season, Milone carries a 5.63 ERA and 13:3 K:BB over eight innings. His next chance to enter the win column should come on the road Saturday against the Nationals.