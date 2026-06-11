Orioles' Tommy Pham: Likely to opt out of deal

Pham is expected to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Orioles, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Pham signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on May 16 and has since slashed just .172/.246/.345 with three homers, nine RBI and 10 runs scored through 65 plate appearances. The 38-year-old outfielder isn't likely to make much of a contribution in the majors at this stage in his career, so he will likely have to settle for another minor-league deal in free agency or consider retirement.