Orioles' Tomoyuki Sugano: Continues to get knocked around
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sugano (6-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, giving up six runs on 10 hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.
After yielding a career-high seven runs on nine hits his last time out, Sugano's struggles dragged into Wednesday's start. The right-hander had surrendered greater than three runs on a lone occasion through his first 15 outings of the year, but he's now been knocked around for 13 runs on 19 hits over his last two appearances. Sugano has posted a 8.87 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across his past five starts (22.1 innings), so he appears to be difficult to trust in his next scheduled outing at home versus a tough Mets lineup.
